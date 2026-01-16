DEME takes delivery of second new wind turbine installation vessel

DEME has taken delivery of its second new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), Norse Energi, at the CIMC Raffles Shipyard in China. As the sister vessel of the recently delivered Norse Wind, Norse Energi is purpose-built to install large-scale offshore wind turbines.
Designed by GustoMSC and built by CIMC Raffles, Norse Energi is engineered to install turbines with rotor diameters measuring over 300 metres and XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tonnes. The vessel is capable of operating in water depths of 70 metres.
The WTIV has an LOA of 151.1 metres (495.7 feet), a beam of 58 metres (190 feet), accommodation for 130 personnel, and a total deck space of 5,600 square metres (60,000 square feet) for carrying approximately 16,100 tonnes of assorted payloads.
Four 120-metre (390-foot) pile legs, a DP2 system, and a 3,200-ton crane will enable installation to be performed in water depths of up to 70 metres (230 feet), such as in the harsh offshore environments of the North Sea.
Together, Norse Wind and Norse Energi are already contracted for offshore wind projects in Europe and will enter service in the first half of 2026.