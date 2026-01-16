DEME takes delivery of second new wind turbine installation vessel

DEME has taken delivery of its second new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), Norse Energi, at the CIMC Raffles Shipyard in China. As the sister vessel of the recently delivered Norse Wind, Norse Energi is purpose-built to install large-scale offshore wind turbines.

Designed by GustoMSC and built by CIMC Raffles, Norse Energi is engineered to install turbines with rotor diameters measuring over 300 metres and XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tonnes. The vessel is capable of operating in water depths of 70 metres.