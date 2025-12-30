Workers union accepts Petrobras counteroffer to end two-week strike

Brazilian union Sindipetro-NF, one of the largest representing Petrobras workers, accepted on Tuesday a counteroffer from the state-run oil company for a labour deal, suspending a strike launched earlier this month.
Sindipetro-NF was the only one among more than ten unions affiliated with FUP, an umbrella organisation for oil workers, that remained on strike.
The others had already approved FUP's guidance to end the strike last week, after acknowledging progress in talks.
The union represents about 25,000 workers, including those in Petrobras' offshore oil platforms in the Campos basin, the second-highest for oil production in Brazil.
Four unions affiliated with FNP, a separate umbrella group, remain on strike, including unions representing workers in the Santos basin.
Santos basin is where most of Brazil's oil and gas production is located.
Petrobras reiterated in a statement on Tuesday that the strike has had no impact on production, as contingency teams were mobilised where necessary.
It also said it expects other unions to weigh in on the issue on Tuesday.
The strike stems from an ongoing dispute over a deficit in the company's pension fund and proposed changes to employee compensation, among other issues.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Isabel Teles and Fernando Cardoso; Editing by Gabriel Araujo and Nick Zieminski)