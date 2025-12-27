Brazilian union rejects Petrobras proposal to end strike

Brazilian union Sindipetro-NF, one of the largest representing Petrobras workers, has rejected the most recent proposal by the state-run oil firm to end a 12-day-long strike, it said in a statement on Friday.

Sindipetro-NF represents about 25,000 workers in the oil industry, including ones in Petrobras' offshore oil platforms in the Campos basin, the second-highest for oil production in Brazil.