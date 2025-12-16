Petrobras sees no production impact as strikes kick off on oil platforms and refineries

Petrobras and its workers have been in an ongoing dispute over a deficit in the retirement fund and a push for changes to the employee compensation structure, among other issues.

FUP said in a statement that the strike has started with strong support from Petrobras' employees, with the oil firm having to adopt contingency measures in six refineries. Workers in 14 offshore oil platforms in Brazil's Campos basin, and two in Espirito Santo state have joined the strike, said the union.

(Reporting by Fabio Teixeira and Marta Nogueira, Editing by Franklin Paul)