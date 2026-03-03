War puts Exxon, TotalEnergies and Shell’s output at risk

Exxon Mobil, TotalEnergies and Shell are among the companies with more exposure to disruptions in oil and gas production due to the US-Israel war with Iran, analysts said in research notes on Sunday and Monday.

The US and Israel's strikes on Iran on Saturday, which killed Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have roiled the energy sector.

The conflict has forced the shutdown of some oil and gas fields in the region and effectively halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, an important waterway between Iran and Oman through which tankers carrying crude oil, fuel and liquefied natural gas from major Middle Eastern producers and refiners must travel on their way to buyers.

Analysts at Jefferies estimate 29 per cent of French oil major TotalEnergies' total production is in the Middle East while the region accounts for 20 per cent of Exxon's oil and gas output and 20 per cent for Shell.