FEATURE | Iran confirms Khamenei killed, Trump issues ultimatum

Israel said on Sunday it launched another wave of attacks on Iran, as Iranians grappled with uncertainty after the killing of their supreme leader in US and Israeli strikes, while President Donald Trump warned of consequences for retaliation.

Hours after both nations said an air strike killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the military campaign to overthrow the government of the Islamic Republic, its state media confirmed the 86-year-old leader's death on Saturday.

In another blow for Iran's leaders, Armed Forces Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi was killed in strikes, broadcaster Iran TV said. The United States will hit Iran, "with a force that has never been seen before," Trump warned on Sunday, if the Middle East nation hit back after the strikes.

"Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever been hit before," Trump said in a post on social media. He added, "THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!"

Iran's top security official, Ali Larijani, said a temporary leadership council would be set up. He accused the United States and Israel of trying to plunder and disintegrate Iran and warned "secessionist groups" of a harsh response if they attempt action, state television said.

In remarks directed at Trump and his close ally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, said they had crossed a red line and would "pay for it".

A source briefed on the Israeli campaign told Reuters there had been no change in military strategy after the killing of Khamenei and that strikes would continue to target Iranian officials and missile infrastructure.