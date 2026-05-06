Strong Q1 results for Occidental despite Middle East production hit

Occidental Petroleum beat first-quarter profit estimates and lowered its annual production forecast on Tuesday, as the war in Iran weighs on its global operations.

The US oil producer has a 40 per cent interest in the Shah gas field in the United Arab Emirates, one of the world's largest sour gas fields, where operations have remained suspended since an Iranian attack on March 16.

Its other international assets are primarily located in Algeria, Oman and Qatar, with the business accounting for 16.2 per cent of its total output in 2025.