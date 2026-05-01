FEATURE | Iran war hits ExxonMobil's bottomline, but manages to beat Q1 earnings estimates

Exxon Mobil beat estimates for quarterly adjusted earnings on Friday, helped by higher output in Guyana and the Permian Basin, though unadjusted profit dropped to its lowest level in five years due to disruptions from the Iran war that could hit production further in the current quarter.

Adjusted earnings for the first three months of the year were $1.16 per share, above the consensus estimate of $1.00 as compiled by LSEG, while net income was $4.2 billion, lowest since the first quarter of 2021, and down from $7.7 billion for the year-ago period.

The Middle East conflict has driven both US and international oil prices to well over $100 a barrel, but the effect on oil majors' profits has been uneven. Exxon, one of the most exposed, saw its production dip, while European rivals BP and Total brought in higher profits from trading operations.