Chevron Q1 earnings beat forecasts while overall profit hits multi-year low

Chevron exceeded Wall Street estimates for its first-quarter earnings on Friday, as elevated oil prices linked to the US-Israeli war on Iran helped boost results from its upstream business.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share, well above the consensus estimate of 95 cents, according to data compiled by LSEG. Despite the strong beat, overall profit marked its lowest level in five years, partly due to unfavourable timing effects tied to financial derivatives.

Chevron's upstream segment, its largest business unit, generated $3.9 billion in earnings, up four per cent year-on-year as higher oil prices led to increased revenue. Earnings from international upstream surpassed expectations, analysts from Jefferies said.