Last-minute wage deal averts Norway offshore workers strike

The parties agreed on a 5.2 per cent general wage increase, in line with settlements reached elsewhere in Norway's oil and gas industry, in addition to increases in pension contributions, the Norwegian Shipowners' Association, which represented employers in the talks, said in a statement.

The strike would have put further pressure on Norway's oil and gas industry, which has already faced disruption from an ongoing labour dispute involving oil service workers.

(Reporting by Alexander Klyve Gudbrandsen and Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)