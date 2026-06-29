Escalation in Norwegian labour dispute locks out a thousand offshore oil workers

Around 1,000 Norwegian oil service workers were locked out on Saturday morning in an escalation of a labour dispute that is expected to disrupt drilling and some production on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The lockout was declared in response to an ongoing strike by several hundred members of the Safe union and will affect companies including SLB, Halliburton, Subsea 7, DOF Subsea, Weatherford, DeepOcean and Baker Hughes, an industry group Offshore Norway said on Friday.

The country's oil and gas output could fall by about 12,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) next week due to the strike and the lockout, industry group Offshore Norway said on Friday.