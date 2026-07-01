Norway races against the clock to prevent offshore oil sector strike

Norwegian unions representing offshore drilling rig and floating platform workers entered state-mediated wage talks on Wednesday, aiming to avert a strike from Friday that could affect parts of the country's oil and gas sector.

The three unions, Styrke, Safe and DSO, have said more than 600 members could initially walk out, with the possibility of escalation. The wage agreement covers about 7,500 workers in total.

Any strike would initially affect Transocean's Encourage rig, Odfjell Technology's Linus rig, the AKOFS Seafarer well intervention vessel and Equinor's Gullfaks B platform.