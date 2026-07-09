BP chief calls for financial discipline, pivots back to oil and gas after failed renewables endeavour

BP CEO Meg O'Neill said on Thursday the British energy major needs to prioritise financial discipline by simplifying its portfolio, cutting costs and tightening capital spending, as the company refocuses on its core oil and gas investments.

O'Neill, who took over as CEO in April following the abrupt departure of Murray Auchincloss last year and the removal of Chair Albert Manifold in May over bullying allegations that he denies, has been working to rebuild investor trust by cutting costs and debt.

She said BP needed to be more selective in its investment decisions as it works through its strategy reset after an unsuccessful push into renewables.

"We need to be deliberate about where we invest and where we don’t," O'Neill said in a social media post on the 100th day of her being in the role. "We need to make fewer, better choices and hold ourselves to account."