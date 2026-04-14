New BP leadership merges operations into upstream and downstream units

BP will reorganise into two main business units - upstream and downstream - under new CEO Meg O'Neill, who took the helm on April 1 to become the oil major's fifth chief since 2020, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"In service of becoming a simpler, stronger, more valuable BP, we intend to build an organisation with a clear upstream and downstream," the spokesperson said, confirming an earlier Financial Times report about the change.

There is no set timeline for the new structure, BP said.