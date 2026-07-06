COLUMN | BP: beyond petroleum, beyond perdition or just bad performance? (part one of two)

In 2009, BP was on a roll after its take-over of American rivals Arco and Amoco. BP produced just under four million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day, the same as ExxonMobil, almost double the production of TotalEnergies, and 50 per cent more than Chevron that year.

Fast forward to today and things do not look so pretty. In 2025, BP produced only 2.3 million BOE daily, the same as TotalEnergies, but less than half of what ExxonMobil produced (4.8 million BOE), and only slightly more than half of what Chevron produced (4.1 million BOE). Amongst the super majors, BP has gone from joint first to joint bottom of six peers in the last sixteen years (the peer group being ExxonMobil, Shell, ConocoPhillips, Chevron and TotalEnergies; the data can be read here).

This week, we look at how bad strategy, bad luck, and bad management have combined to put BP in the centre of a storm.

What went wrong?