ADNOC says it is managing offshore output, onshore operations continue

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said on Saturday it is actively managing offshore output levels to address storage requirements amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, while its onshore operations are continuing.

"This approach preserves operational flexibility and will enable the company to resume normal operations without prolonged delay," ADNOC said in a statement.

The war, now in its eighth day, has blocked shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial waterway responsible for roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG supply. Analysts have predicted the UAE and Saudi Arabia would soon have to cut output as their oil storage fills up.

ADNOC said its operations are continuing, and that it is using export capacity that bypasses the strait as well as international storage facilities to ensure supply continuity to global markets.