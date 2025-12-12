Noble Corporation confirms divestment of six jackup drilling rigs

Noble Corporation has entered into definitive agreements to sell six jackup vessels, which includes the sale of five rigs to Norway-based Borr Drilling for US$360 million and a separate transaction for the sale of one rig to UAE-based Ocean Oilfield Drilling for US$64 million in cash.

Noble said that, upon closing of these transactions, which are subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the company will be a pureplay deepwater and ultra-harsh environment jackup operator.