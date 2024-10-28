COLUMN | Good news, bad news and gross news: Saipem; UK North Sea; Transocean and Seadrill; TPAO; MAG Offshore [Offshore Accounts]

3. Gross Mr Marinakis banned for spitting

When we noted that Greek shipowner Evangelos Marinakis was buying first PSVs from Standard Supply at the end of last year as part of a seven vessel, US$100 million transaction, we observed that, “according to his carefully edited Wikipedia entry, Evangelos Marinakis "is a Greek media mogul, shipowner, lyricist, and member of the Piraeus city council. He is the founder and owner of Capital Maritime and Trading Corporation and also the owner of the football clubs Olympiacos in Greece and Nottingham Forest in England."

Now, Mr Marinakis can add another accolade to his accomplishments –being punished for public spitting. The BBC reported how a football disciplinary committee gave him a five-match stadium ban for spitting on the floor just as the referee and another game official walked past in the tunnel after an English Premier League game where his Nottingham Forest team had lost 1-0 to Fulham last month.

If he does that when he loses a football match, imagine how much he is going to be spitting when he sees North Sea spot rates!