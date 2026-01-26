Finland plans Gulf of Finland hub to protect undersea infrastructure

Finland's Border Guard hopes to prevent damage to critical undersea infrastructure in the Gulf of Finland with a maritime surveillance centre it plans to set up in cooperation with other Baltic Sea states and the EU Commission, it said on Monday.

The Baltic Sea region has been on high alert after a string of power cable, telecom link and gas pipeline outages since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. The most recent incident occurred on New Year's Eve when Finnish authorities seized a cargo vessel en route from Russia to Israel on suspicion of sabotaging an undersea telecoms cable.

While NATO has boosted its military presence in the region with frigates, aircraft and naval drones, the Finnish surveillance centre is part of a joint action plan that the European Commission proposed to enhance the security of submarine cables in February last year, the border guard said.

"We are developing, and we have the need for, broader preventive measures, even before any harm has occurred," Mikko Hirvi, Head of Maritime Safety and Security at the Finnish Border Guard, told Reuters.