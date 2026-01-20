Hong Kong court to call 18 witnesses over Baltic Sea undersea cable damage case

A lawyer for a Chinese captain of a Hong Kong-registered ship alleged to have damaged undersea cables in the Baltic Sea said on Tuesday 18 witnesses would be called to testify in the case.

Wan Wenguo, the captain of the container ship NewNew Polar Bear, is alleged to have caused "criminal damage" to an underwater natural gas pipeline and submarine telecom cables between Finland and Estonia on October 8, 2023, according to a Hong Kong charge sheet reviewed by Reuters.

The Baltic Sea region has been on high alert for sabotage after a series of outages of power cables, gas pipelines and telecoms since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.