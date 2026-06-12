DEME makes a final play for $10b Argentina river contract

In a last-ditch attempt to avoid the loss of a major river dredging contract, the DEME Group, whose consortium includes US-based investment firm KKR, on Thursday filed a new proposal with Argentina's government to dredge the Parana River, according to a document viewed by Reuters.

On June 4, Argentina announced it had recommended awarding a 25-year contract to dredge and operate the Parana River, a vital waterway for most of the country’s agricultural exports, to Belgian dredging company Jan De Nul and its local partner Servimagnus.

Officials estimate the project will reach $10 billion in investment. Jan De Nul has managed the Parana waterway for decades.