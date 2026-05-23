US warns of China role in Argentina dredging contract bid

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Representative Brian Mast has warned US Secretary of State Marco Rubio of “Chinese malign influence” in a bid for a major contract in Argentina, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The April 23 letter concerns an auction for a 25-year contract to dredge and operate Argentina’s Parana River, a vital waterway for most of the country’s agricultural exports, that Argentina estimates will reach $10 billion in investment.

The terms of the tender, which is in its final phase with a decision expected in the coming days, explicitly barred state-owned companies, preventing bids from Chinese firms.

But Mast alleged that China was attempting “to circumvent that choice through a private sector proxy.” There is “serious concern" that Jan De Nul, a Belgian dredging company vying for the contract, “maintains deep and ongoing links to PRC state-owned entities,” through Servimagnus, an Argentine firm that’s part of Jan De Nul’s consortium, the letter claimed.