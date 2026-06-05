Jan de Nul dredging bid advances in Argentina despite US pushback

Argentina's government has recommended awarding a major dredging bid in the country to Belgian dredging company Jan De Nul and its local partner Servimagnus, the Economy Ministry said.

Back in May, US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Brian Mast warned about "Chinese malign influence" in the bid for the major contract in Argentina, while Jan De Nul and Servimagnus denied Chinese ties.

The recommendation is about the concession to dredge and maintain the Parana River, which carries 80 per cent of the country's trade.