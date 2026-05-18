UK ratifies IMO Cape Town Agreement on fishing vessel safety

The UK Government has ratified the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Cape Town Agreement, a major ocean treaty that seeks to protect fishers' safety at sea, advance fisheries transparency and help deter illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The UK has become the first state to ratify the IMO Cape Town Agreement since its full ratification in February 2026.

The international treaty establishes global minimum safety standards for large commercial fishing vessels (24 metres and above) that can operate on the high seas. These cover key parameters such as vessel stability and seaworthiness, fire safety, life-saving appliances, emergency procedures and radio communications.