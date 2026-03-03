Cape Town Agreement on fishing vessel safety to enter into force in 2027

The 2012 Cape Town Agreement has met the requirements for entry into force and will enter into force in February 2027, the IMO said recently.

The agreement sets out mandatory safety standards for more than 45,000 fishing vessels of 24 metres in length and over, according to FAO data, helping to prevent casualties, improve working conditions for fishers, enhance competitiveness, and protect the marine environment.

Argentina became the latest country to accede to the agreement, with Mariana Edith Plaza, Argentina’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, depositing the instrument of accession at IMO Headquarters in London last week.