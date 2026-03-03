Cape Town Agreement on fishing vessel safety to enter into force in 2027

The 2012 Cape Town Agreement has met the requirements for entry into force and will enter into force in February 2027, the IMO said recently.
The agreement sets out mandatory safety standards for more than 45,000 fishing vessels of 24 metres in length and over, according to FAO data, helping to prevent casualties, improve working conditions for fishers, enhance competitiveness, and protect the marine environment.
Argentina became the latest country to accede to the agreement, with Mariana Edith Plaza, Argentina’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, depositing the instrument of accession at IMO Headquarters in London last week.
This brings the total number of member state accessions to 28, representing 3,754 vessels of 24 metres or more in length.
The Cape Town Agreement will enter into force 12 months after at least 22 states, collectively representing 3,600 qualifying fishing vessels, typically ocean-going ships operating on the high seas, consent to being bound by the treaty.
Once the agreement is in force, states parties must incorporate the provisions of the 2012 Cape Town Agreement into national law and enforce it as they would any other legislation.
Flag states must ensure that vessels under their registries comply, while port states have the right to inspect foreign vessels in their ports to verify compliance with the 2012 Cape Town Agreement requirements.
These cover the design, construction, equipment and inspection of fishing vessels, as well as vessel stability and seaworthiness, machinery and electrical installations, life-saving appliances, fire protection and communications equipment.
Beyond safety, the agreement is also expected to support the reduction of marine plastic pollution from abandoned or lost fishing gear.