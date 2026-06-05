Europeche, EU member states discuss next steps for updated fisheries policy

On Wednesday, June 3, Europêche met with EU member states representatives under the Cypriot Council Presidency to discuss the future of European fisheries policies and the growing challenges facing the sector.

The exchange focused on the evaluation of the common fisheries policy (CFP), regulatory simplification, the next "multiannual financial framework (MFF), trade policy, ocean governance and the Ocean Act.

On the CFP evaluation, Europêche stressed that while the EU fleet has delivered significant environmental progress over the past two decades, the policy has failed to deliver on its socio-economic objectives, resulting in a continued decline in fleet capacity, employment, food production and economic viability across many coastal communities, despite repeated promises that sustainability gains would ultimately translate into prosperity for the sector.