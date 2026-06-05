Europeche, EU member states discuss next steps for updated fisheries policy

On Wednesday, June 3, Europêche met with EU member states representatives under the Cypriot Council Presidency to discuss the future of European fisheries policies and the growing challenges facing the sector.
The exchange focused on the evaluation of the common fisheries policy (CFP), regulatory simplification, the next "multiannual financial framework (MFF), trade policy, ocean governance and the Ocean Act.
On the CFP evaluation, Europêche stressed that while the EU fleet has delivered significant environmental progress over the past two decades, the policy has failed to deliver on its socio-economic objectives, resulting in a continued decline in fleet capacity, employment, food production and economic viability across many coastal communities, despite repeated promises that sustainability gains would ultimately translate into prosperity for the sector.
Member states indicated that discussions are now shifting towards identifying practical solutions for the future. Several delegations emphasised the need for an action-oriented approach focused on immediate priorities as well as a broader reflection on how the policy can better balance across its environmental, economic and social objectives.
On simplification, Europêche welcomed the launch of the public consultation on the multiannual plans and expressed hope that the process will lead to a quick revision of measures that have proven overly restrictive and contributing to the decline of the fleet, particularly in the Mediterranean.
The association stressed that other fisheries rules should be subject to a similar review. In this context, Europêche raised concerns about the implementation of the revised fisheries control regulation, noting that its progressive entry into force is exposing disproportionate requirements and creating significant administrative and operational burdens for both operators and national administrations that are not justified by the actual control risks involved.
This is particularly evident in certain implementing measures, such as the proposed weighing rules. Europêche therefore called for urgent and targeted adjustments at both legislative and implementing levels to ensure that fisheries legislation remains proportionate, practical and fit for purpose.
Discussions also covered the commission's proposal for the multiannual financial framework (2028–2034). Europêche reiterated its concerns regarding the proposed reduction in ring-fenced fisheries funding and stressed the importance of maintaining a strong and predictable financial framework capable of supporting fisheries management, control, data collection, fleet modernisation and the resilience of coastal communities in line with the European Parliament.
It was also mentioned the need to preserve workable eligibility criteria, including with regard to the application of the "do no significant harm" principle, to ensure continued access to funding for investments that support the sector's sustainability, innovation, competitiveness and generational renewal.
Trade policy featured prominently in the exchange. Europêche reiterated its concerns regarding the EU-Indonesia CEPA, particularly the liberalisation of tuna fillets, and called for robust safeguard measures, similar to those secured in the EU-Mercosur agreement, to protect EU producers from unfair competition and consumers from non compliant products.
The association also stressed that autonomous tariff quotas (ATQs) should be aligned with free trade agreements, with any additional market access concessions reflected in future ATQ allocations. Europêche therefore regretted the commission's intention to roll over the current ATQ regime for another year without incorporating sustainability criteria, geopolitical considerations or the cumulative impact of concessions granted through recent trade agreements calling for elimination of ATQs on tuna loins.
Participants also exchanged views on fisheries relations with Norway, UK and northern coastal states. The association expressed concern over the continued lack of progress in coastal states negotiations and the ongoing uncertainty facing fishing businesses. Europêche stressed the urgent need to secure comprehensive and equitable sharing arrangements for key pelagic stocks, particularly for mackerel, while safeguarding the EU fleet's historical fishing rights.
The sector also called for renewed efforts to resolve longstanding issues with Norway, including outstanding cod quota debt and access for Atlanto-Scandian herring.
On the BBNJ Agreement, Europêche stressed that its implementation should build on existing regional fisheries management organisations to avoid overlaps and unnecessary duplication of impact assessments. The association called for greater clarity on the respective roles of the commission and member states in international negotiations.
Finally, Europêche highlighted growing concerns over the cumulative pressures on fishing grounds from offshore renewable energy, marine protected areas and other competing maritime uses. The association stressed that fisheries must remain a priority within the future Ocean Act and maritime spatial planning processes.
Europeche called for a balanced approach that takes into account the cumulative impact of all human activities on marine ecosystems, ensuring that measures affecting fisheries are proportionate, evidence-based and consistent with food production and coastal community objectives.
"Our fishers are delivering on sustainability, but they cannot continue to bear the cumulative impact of excessive regulation, unfair competition and increasing squeeze of fishing grounds," said Europêche President Javier Garat. "Immediate corrective action and stronger support from EU institutions are needed to ensure the sector remains competitive, resilient and attractive to future generations."