Europeche: EU secures sustainable tuna management and fairer rules at IOTC 2026

The Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC) has achieved allocating yellowfin tuna TAC and quotas among members, becoming the first tuna RFMO to establish TAC and quota systems for all three tropical tuna stocks.

The Europêche Tuna Group attended this 30th Session of the IOTC held in Malé, Maldives from May 11 to 15, which concluded with the adoption of eight conservation and management measures.

This outcome on yellowfin tuna marks a major step forward for long-term sustainable fisheries management in the Indian Ocean while reinforcing fairness and accountability among fleets operating in the region.