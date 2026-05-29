Tuna liberalisation via free trade agreements and ATQs: How much duty-free competition can the European fishing fleet absorb?

After publishing a draft comprehensive economic partnership agreement with Indonesia, and in addition to the autonomous tariff quotas (ATQ) regime, the European Commission has now signed the modernised EU–Mexico Trade Agreement last Friday, May 22. Negotiations are also on-going with Thailand, the biggest tuna processor worldwide, and Philippines, another major tuna harvester.

Mexican frozen tuna fillets already benefit from duty-free access under the existing agreement, which has generated harsh and unfair competition on the tuna fillets and steaks market for European vessels. The revised agreement goes much further by progressively granting a complete duty-free access to the EU market to Mexican tuna loins and canned tuna products.

“These concessions may appear gradual on paper, but the full liberalisation of tuna loins fundamentally changes the economics of the trade and risks creating serious distortions of competition for the European tuna fleet and processing sector,” warned Xavier Leduc, President of the Europêche Tuna Group.