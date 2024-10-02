Fishing Vessel News Roundup | October 2 – Electric harvesting boat, new salmon feed barge for Scotland and more
Deliveries include a Russian crab boat and a Chinese offshore fish harvesting structure. A US-based company unveils plans to acquire electric workboats to support its oyster farming operations as a feed barge to be deployed in Scottish waters nears completion. Finally, two new Chinese-built tuna seining vessels are launched into the water for the first time.
Chinese yard launches tuna seiner pair
China's Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding recently launched two new tuna purse seining vessels in a series ordered by an undisclosed customer.
Once completed, Kibena 6 and Kibena 7 will each have an LOA of 76.73 metres, a beam of 13.5 metres, a depth of 7.7 metres, a fish hold capacity of 1,840 cubic metres, and accommodation for 38 crewmembers. The propulsion on each vessel will deliver a speed of 15.6 knots.
New fish harvesting platform delivered to China's Taishan Marine Development
China's Taishan Marine Development Group recently took delivery of a new deep-sea fish harvesting platform designed by local engineering firm Zhuhai Desay.
Taishan No 1 has an LOA of 103 metres, a beam of 31.5 metres, a depth of 12 metres, and a total capacity of 30,000 square metres. A single-point mooring system will enable the platform to be anchored securely even in soft seabed clay.
Construction of the platform was undertaken in compliance with China Classification Society rules.
Maine Ocean Farms to acquire electric workboats for oyster harvesting
Oyster harvesting company Maine Ocean Farms has unveiled plans to acquire new custom electric landing craft workboats to help lower the environmental impact of its harvesting operations.
The welded-aluminium workboats will be designed and built by Fogg’s Boatworks of North Yarmouth, Maine. Each vessel will be fitted with two outboard engines and an advanced electric powertrain with fast charging capability from Vita Power. The DC fast charging stations will meanwhile be supplied by Aqua Superpower.
Russian builder delivers ice-capable crab and shrimp boat
Russian state-owned shipyard Vostochnaya Verf has delivered a new crab and shrimp fishing vessel. Puma belongs to the Project 03141 series, which was designed with live transport capability and the ability to be configured for longline fishing if needed.
Mowi Scotland's newest salmon feed barge floated out
A new feed barge ordered by salmon harvesting company Mowi Scotland from UK manufacturer the Gael Force Group (GFG) has been launched at the facilities of GFG affiliate shipyard Nauplius Workboats in the Netherlands.
The 31.52- by 12-metre steel barge will soon be towed to Scotland, where it will be deployed at Mowi's salmon farms at exposed sites along the country's western coast.