Fishing Vessel News Roundup | October 2 – Electric harvesting boat, new salmon feed barge for Scotland and more

China's Taishan Marine Development Group recently took delivery of a new deep-sea fish harvesting platform designed by local engineering firm Zhuhai Desay.

Taishan No 1 has an LOA of 103 metres, a beam of 31.5 metres, a depth of 12 metres, and a total capacity of 30,000 square metres. A single-point mooring system will enable the platform to be anchored securely even in soft seabed clay.

Construction of the platform was undertaken in compliance with China Classification Society rules.