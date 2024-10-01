Maine Ocean Farms to acquire electric workboats for oyster harvesting
Oyster harvesting company Maine Ocean Farms has unveiled plans to acquire new custom electric landing craft workboats to help lower the environmental impact of its harvesting operations.
The welded-aluminium workboats will be designed and built by Fogg’s Boatworks of North Yarmouth, Maine. Each vessel will be fitted with two outboard engines and an advanced electric powertrain with fast charging capability from Vita Power. The DC fast charging stations will meanwhile be supplied by Aqua Superpower.
The acquisition is supported by a US$500,000 grant from the US Department of Energy, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy plus another US$500,000 in matching funds.
As part of the project, the partners will gather real-time data to measure environmental and emissions reductions. They will then select the ideal electric propulsion system.
Aqua Superpower said the addition of the electric workboats and the charging infrastructure will drastically cut the operation's carbon footprint, helping to minimise noise, air and water pollution, leading to healthier marine ecosystems and improved water quality.