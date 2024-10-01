Maine Ocean Farms to acquire electric workboats for oyster harvesting

The welded-aluminium workboats will be designed and built by Fogg’s Boatworks of North Yarmouth, Maine. Each vessel will be fitted with two outboard engines and an advanced electric powertrain with fast charging capability from Vita Power. The DC fast charging stations will meanwhile be supplied by Aqua Superpower.

The acquisition is supported by a US$500,000 grant from the US Department of Energy, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy plus another US$500,000 in matching funds.