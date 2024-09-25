Mowi Scotland's newest salmon feed barge floated out

A new feed barge ordered by salmon harvesting company Mowi Scotland from UK manufacturer the Gael Force Group (GFG) has been launched at the facilities of GFG affiliate shipyard Nauplius Workboats in the Netherlands.
The 31.52- by 12-metre steel barge will soon be towed to Scotland, where it will be deployed at Mowi's salmon farms at exposed sites along the country's western coast.
Constructed to Lloyd's accredited designs, the barge will be completed at GFG's premises in Inverness with the addition of the company's proprietary feeding system. A rounded bow ensures improved seakeeping even in rough waters while the hold can store up to 500 tonnes of feed.
Added safety features include watertight void spaces all round and watertight doors and hatches fitted with alarms.
The barge will be delivered to Mowi’s site before the end of the year, and it will be ready to feed fish as soon as it arrives.