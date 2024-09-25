Mowi Scotland's newest salmon feed barge floated out

The 31.52- by 12-metre steel barge will soon be towed to Scotland, where it will be deployed at Mowi's salmon farms at exposed sites along the country's western coast.

Constructed to Lloyd's accredited designs, the barge will be completed at GFG's premises in Inverness with the addition of the company's proprietary feeding system. A rounded bow ensures improved seakeeping even in rough waters while the hold can store up to 500 tonnes of feed.