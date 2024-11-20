Fishing Vessel News Roundup | November 20 – Russian newbuildings plus Faroe Islands feed barge order

Faroe Islands-based salmon farming company Bakkafrost has awarded local manufacturer GroAqua a contract for the construction of a new salmon feed barge.

The barge will hold 1,100 tonnes of feed and will have 24 feed lines, allowing for the simultaneous feeding of 24 pens. It will also be equipped with GroAqua's proprietary technology that will permit automatic and unmanned operation.

The barge will be constructed at GroAqua's facilities in Poland. Delivery is scheduled for the summer of 2025.