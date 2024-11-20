Fishing Vessel News Roundup | November 20 – Russian newbuildings plus Faroe Islands feed barge order
Two operators in Russia welcome new vessels to their respective fleets as construction continues on crab boats elsewhere in the country. A Faroese salmon harvesting company meanwhile places an order for a new large feed barge.
Bakkafrost orders new salmon feed barge
Faroe Islands-based salmon farming company Bakkafrost has awarded local manufacturer GroAqua a contract for the construction of a new salmon feed barge.
The barge will hold 1,100 tonnes of feed and will have 24 feed lines, allowing for the simultaneous feeding of 24 pens. It will also be equipped with GroAqua's proprietary technology that will permit automatic and unmanned operation.
The barge will be constructed at GroAqua's facilities in Poland. Delivery is scheduled for the summer of 2025.
Keels laid for future Russian crab catchers
Russia's Nakhodka Shipyard has laid the keels of two new crab fishing vessels in a series ordered by local customer Amurrybprom.
The vessels are being built in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping requirements. Delivery is scheduled for 2028.
Upon completion, each vessel will have a length of 64.5 metres, a beam of 10.6 metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 694.
Russian yard delivers new ice-capable trawler/crabber
Russian state-owned shipyard Vostochnaya Verf has delivered a new crab and shrimp fishing vessel. Andrey Basargin belongs to the Project 03141 series, which was designed with live transport capability and the ability to be configured for longline fishing if needed.
Russian Fishery Company's newest trawler/processor hits the water
Russia's Admiralty Shipyards, a division of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), has launched a new trawler slated for the Russian Fishery Company.
Mekhanik Shcherbakov belongs to the Project ST192 series of all-steel trawlers developed jointly by Russia's Marine Engineering Bureau and Norwegian naval architecture firm Skipsteknisk in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping IA Super and Ice3 rules.
Seiner pair delivered to Russian Far East fishing company
Russian shipyard Torsiotest has handed over two vessels in a new series of compact seine netters ordered by the V.I. Lenin Fishing Collective Farm based in Russia's Far East.
Like earlier sisters Sokoch and Apaha, Karaga and Karymai were built to a design by local engineering firm Forss Technology in compliance with Russian Maritime Register Shipping requirements.