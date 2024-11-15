Russian Fishery Company's newest trawler/processor hits the water

Russia's Admiralty Shipyards, a division of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), has launched a new trawler slated for the Russian Fishery Company.
Mekhanik Shcherbakov belongs to the Project ST192 series of all-steel trawlers developed jointly by Russia's Marine Engineering Bureau and Norwegian naval architecture firm Skipsteknisk in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping IA Super and Ice3 rules.
Upon completion, it will be used for pelagic trawling of Alaska pollock and herring in the Bering Sea, the Sea of Okhotsk, and adjacent Far East waters. It is designed to yield an annual catch totalling more than 60,000 tonnes, a productivity level more than twice that of the existing vessels of the Far East fishing fleet.
As with earlier sisters Mekhanik Sizov and Kapitan Yunak (pictured), Mekhanik Shcherbakov has a length of 108.2 metres, a moulded beam of 21 metres, a draught of eight metres, a displacement of 13,500 tonnes, berthing spaces and an onboard hospital for 155 crewmembers, and a fish hold with capacity for 5,620 metres.
The onboard factory will have a daily freezing capacity of 400 tonnes and will be equipped for processing of fillet, minced surimi, and fishmeal.
The propulsion system will meanwhile deliver a maximum speed of 16 knots. The fuel reserves will enable the vessel to stay out at sea for up to 45 days, allowing fewer fishing trips to be completed to satisfy quotas.