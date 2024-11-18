Russian yard delivers new ice-capable trawler/crabber

As with earlier sisters Kedon and Puma, the newbuild has an LOA of 63.27 metres, a beam of 10.6 metres, a depth of 4.6 metres, a draught of four metres, a gross tonnage of 1,048, and accommodation for 21 crewmembers. A diesel engine with a rated output of 1,618 kW at 310 rpm drives a controllable-pitch propeller to enable the vessel to reach speeds of up to 14 knots or stay out at sea for 45 days.

The fishing equipment consists of two cranes for lifting pots out of the water and offloading at port. Catch is stored in 15 RSW tanks with a total capacity of 346.7 cubic metres. The vessel also has a desalination plant that can produce up to three cubic metres of fresh water per day.