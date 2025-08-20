Fishing Vessel News Roundup | August 20 – Russian crabbers and seiners, German surveillance boat and more

The State Office for Agriculture, Food Safety and Fisheries of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (LALLF) in northeastern Germany recently welcomed a new fisheries surveillance boat into service.

Designed and built by Tamsen Maritim of Rostock, the all-aluminium Goldbutt measures 17.3 by 4.9 metres and can be crewed by three to six people. Two 588kW engines will deliver speeds of up to 30 knots.