Fishing Vessel News Roundup | August 20 – Russian crabbers and seiners, German surveillance boat and more
Deliveries include new Russian crab boats, a converted Chinese harvesting ship, and a patrol craft for operation in northern Germany. Construction continues in a seining vessel for use in Russia Far East. Lastly, a Norwegian aquaculture service specialist orders new locally built workboats.
New fisheries surveillance boat delivered to Germany's Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania state
The State Office for Agriculture, Food Safety and Fisheries of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (LALLF) in northeastern Germany recently welcomed a new fisheries surveillance boat into service.
Designed and built by Tamsen Maritim of Rostock, the all-aluminium Goldbutt measures 17.3 by 4.9 metres and can be crewed by three to six people. Two 588kW engines will deliver speeds of up to 30 knots.
Converted aquaculture vessel delivered in China
China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Shanhaiguan Shipbuilding Industry has handed over a converted oceangoing aquaculture vessel to local company Senhei MK.
Zhedai Yuyang 60001 has an LOA of 224.9 metres, a beam of 32.2 metres, a draught of 18.5 metres, and accommodation for 30 personnel. The vessel boasts seven harvesting tanks with a total capacity of approximately 80,000 cubic metres.
Abyss orders two new hybrid workboats from Vaagland Batbyggeri
Aquaculture service company Abyss has signed a contract with Norwegian builder Vaagland Båtbyggeri for the construction of two new battery hybrid workboats. Abyss stated the investment is part of its long-term strategy to modernise its fleet.
The vessels, developed in collaboration with Progreen, will each have a length of 28.9 metres and a beam of 12.6 metres. They will be equipped with a 1,051 kWh battery pack and two cranes. Each boat will have accommodation for ten people in eight cabins.
New fishing vessels enter service with Russia's Island Crab
Two new fishing vessels recently delivered to Russian seafood company Island Crab were inaugurated into service in a ceremony in Saint Petersburg on Thursday, July 10.
Mekhanik Stepanov and Mekhanik Tsuranov belong to the Project 03070 series of crab fishing vessels designed by the Petrobalt Design Bureau and built by Norebo subsidiary Neva-Slippel.
Construction completed on new seiner for Russian Far East operator
Russian shipyard Torsiotest has completed construction of a new seine netting vessel ordered by Far East operator V.I. Lenin Fishing Collective Farm.
Oktyabr'skiy is the latest example in the Project 04130 series of compact seine netters designed by local engineering firm Forss Technology in compliance with Russian Maritime Register Shipping requirements. The first two examples, Sokoch and Apacha, were delivered to the same customer in 2024.