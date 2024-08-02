VESSEL REVIEW | Sokoch & Apacha – Compact, ice-capable seiners for Russian Far East waters

Focus on seine netting

Sokoch and Apacha were built to a design by local engineering firm Forss Technology in compliance with Russian Maritime Register Shipping (RS) requirements. The Project 04130 series of seiners are designed to catch fish in raw form with processing only to be done subsequently at onshore factories.

Because there is no need for onboard processing facilities, the vessels can be built to be as small as possible and with shallow draughts to permit access to a wider range of deep-sea and near-shore areas.