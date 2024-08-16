Fishing Vessel News Roundup | August 16 – Chinese semi-submersible farming platform, new Scottish-owned trawlers and more

New Chinese semi-submersible fish cage nearing delivery

Chinese shipbuilder Ningbo Huanhai Heavy Industry will soon deliver a new semi-submersible offshore fish farming platform to Zhejiang Shenlan Marine Technology. Donghai No 1 was built to a design by Zhuhai Gesheng Technology and will focus on harvesting yellow croaker off Zhejiang province.

The platform has a length of 82 metres, a beam of 32 metres, a height of 22 metres, an operating draught of 13 metres, and a harvesting capacity of 36,000 cubic metres. PV panels and an energy storage system will provide the endurance necessary for the platform to operate for extended periods offshore with only minimal emissions.

Donghai No 1 is classed by China Classification Society.