Fishing Vessel News Roundup | August 16 – Chinese semi-submersible farming platform, new Scottish-owned trawlers and more

Deliveries include two new trawlers for separate owners in Scotland while construction is nearly complete on a Chinese offshore fish farming cage and a Norwegian pelagic trawler. Another Norwegian customer places an order for a seiner/trawler to be built in Denmark.
Chinese shipbuilder Ningbo Huanhai Heavy Industry will soon deliver a new semi-submersible offshore fish farming platform to Zhejiang Shenlan Marine Technology. Donghai No 1 was built to a design by Zhuhai Gesheng Technology and will focus on harvesting yellow croaker off Zhejiang province.
The platform has a length of 82 metres, a beam of 32 metres, a height of 22 metres, an operating draught of 13 metres, and a harvesting capacity of 36,000 cubic metres. PV panels and an energy storage system will provide the endurance necessary for the platform to operate for extended periods offshore with only minimal emissions.
Donghai No 1 is classed by China Classification Society.
Norwegian fishing company Sæbjørn has selected Denmark's Karstensens Skibsværft a contract for the construction of a new combination purse seiner/pelagic trawler. The vessel, which will also be named Sæbjørn, is scheduled for delivery in 2027.
Upon completion, the vessel will measure 69.99 metres long and will focus on blue whiting, mackerel, and herring.
Sæbjørn will replace a similarly named vessel that has been in the owner's fleet since 1996.
A new pelagic trawler ordered by Norwegian owner Ivan Ulsund Rederi will soon begin undergoing final outfitting following completion of its hull in Turkey.
Trønderbas is being built jointly by Turkey's Norse Shipyard and Norway's Westcon Group. Designed by Salt Ship Design, the 71.8-metre vessel will be fitted with RSW tanks and a battery hybrid propulsion system.
Trønderbas will replace a 25-year-old vessel in the Ivan Ulsund Rederi fleet.
Shetland, UK-based Fiskebas Fishing has taken delivery of a new midwater pelagic trawler built by Zamakona Yards of Spain. Antarctic is the second vessel to be designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Skipsteknisk for Fiskebas after the 2004-built Antarctic II.
Scotland's Macduff Shipyards has handed over a new fishing vessel to local owner and boat skipper Andrew West and his family. Named Forever Faithful, the trawler was designed by Macduff Ship Design as the third in a series that also includes the 2022-built Celestial Dawn and the 2023-built Zenith.