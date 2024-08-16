Fishing & Aquaculture

Fishing Vessel News Roundup | August 16 – Chinese semi-submersible farming platform, new Scottish-owned trawlers and more

Fishing Vessel News Roundup | August 16 – Chinese semi-submersible farming platform, new Scottish-owned trawlers and more

Deliveries include two new trawlers for separate owners in Scotland while construction is nearly complete on a Chinese offshore fish farming cage and a Norwegian pelagic trawler. Another Norwegian customer places an order for a seiner/trawler to be built in Denmark.

New Chinese semi-submersible fish cage nearing delivery
Donghai No 1China Classification Society

New Chinese semi-submersible fish cage nearing delivery

Chinese shipbuilder Ningbo Huanhai Heavy Industry will soon deliver a new semi-submersible offshore fish farming platform to Zhejiang Shenlan Marine Technology. Donghai No 1 was built to a design by Zhuhai Gesheng Technology and will focus on harvesting yellow croaker off Zhejiang province.

The platform has a length of 82 metres, a beam of 32 metres, a height of 22 metres, an operating draught of 13 metres, and a harvesting capacity of 36,000 cubic metres. PV panels and an energy storage system will provide the endurance necessary for the platform to operate for extended periods offshore with only minimal emissions.

Donghai No 1 is classed by China Classification Society.

Norway's Sæbjørn taps Danish builder for new seiner/trawler

Norwegian fishing company Sæbjørn has selected Denmark's Karstensens Skibsværft a contract for the construction of a new combination purse seiner/pelagic trawler. The vessel, which will also be named Sæbjørn, is scheduled for delivery in 2027.

Upon completion, the vessel will measure 69.99 metres long and will focus on blue whiting, mackerel, and herring.

Sæbjørn will replace a similarly named vessel that has been in the owner's fleet since 1996.

Trønderbas Ivan Ulsund Rederi Salt Ship Design Westcon Group Norse Shipyard
Rendering of the new pelagic trawler TrønderbasSalt Ship Design

Final outfitting to start on Ivan Ulsund Rederi's newest trawler

A new pelagic trawler ordered by Norwegian owner Ivan Ulsund Rederi will soon begin undergoing final outfitting following completion of its hull in Turkey.

Trønderbas is being built jointly by Turkey's Norse Shipyard and Norway's Westcon Group. Designed by Salt Ship Design, the 71.8-metre vessel will be fitted with RSW tanks and a battery hybrid propulsion system.

Trønderbas will replace a 25-year-old vessel in the Ivan Ulsund Rederi fleet.

UK's Fiskebas Fishing welcomes new pelagic trawler to fleet
AntarcticZamakona Yards

UK's Fiskebas Fishing welcomes new pelagic trawler to fleet

Shetland, UK-based Fiskebas Fishing has taken delivery of a new midwater pelagic trawler built by Zamakona Yards of Spain. Antarctic is the second vessel to be designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Skipsteknisk for Fiskebas after the 2004-built Antarctic II.

Forever Faithful Macduff Ship Design Macduff Shipyards
Forever FaithfulPeterhead Fish Company

Trawler delivered to Scottish North Sea fishing family

Scotland's Macduff Shipyards has handed over a new fishing vessel to local owner and boat skipper Andrew West and his family. Named Forever Faithful, the trawler was designed by Macduff Ship Design as the third in a series that also includes the 2022-built Celestial Dawn and the 2023-built Zenith.

Europe
United Kingdom
Asia
Denmark
North Sea
Norway
China
FBW order
Spain
Zamakona Yards
Scotland
Macduff Ship Design
FBW under construction
China Classification Society
Skipsteknisk
Turkey
FBW newbuild
Karstensens Skibsværft
Salt Ship Design
Macduff Shipyards
Fiskebas Fishing
Antarctic (vessel)
Zhuhai Gesheng Technology
Forever Faithful
Donghai No 1
Ningbo Huanhai Heavy Industry
Zhejiang Shenlan Marine Technology
Sæbjørn
Sæbjørn (vessel)
Norse Shipyard
Westcon Group
Ivan Ulsund Rederi
Trønderbas

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com