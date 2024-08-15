UK's Fiskebas Fishing welcomes new pelagic trawler to fleet
UK's Fiskebas Fishing welcomes new pelagic trawler to fleet

Shetland, UK-based Fiskebas Fishing has taken delivery of a new midwater pelagic trawler built by Zamakona Yards of Spain. Antarctic is the second vessel to be designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Skipsteknisk for Fiskebas after the 2004-built Antarctic II.

The new trawler measures 69.6 metres long by 15.2 metres wide and has accommodation for up to 14 people. Eleven RSW tanks have a combined capacity of 2,000 cubic metres.

The deck equipment includes a Karmoy package consisting of winches, net drums, cranes, hoses, reels, and a fish pump. Maritime Montering was meanwhile responsible for work on the interior spaces.

The propulsion setup includes a 9L32/44CR main engine and three generators from MAN and a Brunvoll Volda gear and propeller arrangement. Brunvoll also supplied the 950kW and 850kW side thrusters and the 2,600kW shaft generator while Cummins provided a 124kVA harbour generator.

The electronics suite includes fish finding and navigation gear, satellite communications equipment, and CCTV cameras.

