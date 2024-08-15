Trawler delivered to Scottish North Sea fishing family
Scotland's Macduff Shipyards has handed over a new fishing vessel to local owner and boat skipper Andrew West and his family. Named Forever Faithful, the trawler was designed by Macduff Ship Design as the third in a series that also includes the 2022-built Celestial Dawn and the 2023-built Zenith.
Forever Faithful replaces an earlier vessel of the same name in the owner's fleet. It will be operated in the North Sea out of Peterhead and will focus on trawling for prawns and nephrops.
The newbuild has an LOA of 22.75 metres, a beam of 7.6 metres, a depth of 4.15 metres, a displacement of 298 tonnes, and a gross tonnage of 224. The fish hold has a capacity of 600 boxes while catch freezing facilities are also available.
A Caterpillar C18 450kW main engine drives a 2,500mm fixed-pitch propeller via a Masson Marine W6000 gearbox. A selective catalytic reduction system is also installed to ensure compliance with IMO emissions regulations.
A dedicated Doosan/Hyundai 4AD086 199kW engine provides power for the deck equipment, which includes Thistle Marine cranes. Electrical power for the other onboard systems is supplied by two Mitsubishi generators.