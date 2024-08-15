Trawler delivered to Scottish North Sea fishing family

Forever Faithful replaces an earlier vessel of the same name in the owner's fleet. It will be operated in the North Sea out of Peterhead and will focus on trawling for prawns and nephrops.

The newbuild has an LOA of 22.75 metres, a beam of 7.6 metres, a depth of 4.15 metres, a displacement of 298 tonnes, and a gross tonnage of 224. The fish hold has a capacity of 600 boxes while catch freezing facilities are also available.