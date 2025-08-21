Workboat News Roundup | August 21 – Russian and Indian survey vessels, Chinese rocket recovery barge and more
Deliveries include survey vessels to the Indian Navy and a Russian port operator and a fast boat to a US pilotage company. Construction continues on a rocket recovery vessel while design work is underway on a new class of icebreakers for the Canadian Coast Guard.
Russia's Rosmorport takes delivery of shallow-draught survey boat trio
Russian port operator Rosmorport recently took delivery of three hydrographic survey boats in a series built locally by Samara Shipyard.
Raskat (pictured), Zarya, and Voskhod have joined the fleet of Rosmorport's Astrakhan Branch. One of these vessels has already commenced operations following the installation of its echosounders.
Indian Navy takes delivery of third Sandhayak-class survey ship
The Indian Navy took delivery of a new hydrographic survey vessel from Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) in a ceremony on Thursday, August 14.
The future INS Ikshak is the third survey vessel in the four-strong Sandhayak-class being built by GRSE for the navy. Design work was jointly undertaken by GRSE and the navy's own Warship Design Bureau.
New boat delivered to Florida's Biscayne Bay Pilots
Irish boatbuilder Safehaven Marine recently handed over a new boat to Biscayne Bay Pilots, a pilotage operator based at the Port of Miami in Florida.
The new boat, also named Miami, has an LOA of 14.9 metres, a beam of 4.4 metres, and a draught of 1.32 metres. A maximum of seven pilots and crewmembers can be accommodated on board.
Chinese yard launches new rocket recovery vessel
Jiangsu Runyang Shipbuilding in China recently floated out a new offshore rocket recovery vessel ordered by local aerospace company the Interstellar Glory Space Technology Group (iSpace).
Upon its completion, Interstellar Return will have a length of 100 metres, a beam of 42 metres, a depth of 6.5 metres, a displacement of approximately 18,000 tons, and an open deck with a total area of 2,400 square metres.
Canadian yard to begin work on production drawings for future coast guard icebreakers
Canada's Seaspan Shipyards is now working towards the start of production drawings in preparation for future construction of new multi-purpose icebreakers (MPIs) for the Canadian Coast Guard.
The coast guard intends to build up to 16 MPIs, broken down into three flights, with variations in each flight’s mission profile and overall make-up. Functional design for these vessels is being done in-house at Seaspan, which said that design work on the MPI program is on schedule and under budget.