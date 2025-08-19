Russia's Rosmorport takes delivery of shallow-draught survey boat trio
Russian port operator Rosmorport recently took delivery of three hydrographic survey boats in a series built locally by Samara Shipyard.
Raskat (pictured), Zarya, and Voskhod have joined the fleet of Rosmorport's Astrakhan Branch. One of these vessels has already commenced operations following the installation of its echosounders.
The Project AMG 112 vessels will perform depth measurements in the waters of the seaport of Astrakhan and along the Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Canal.
The all-aluminium boats each have length of 7.8 metres, a beam of 2.4 metres, a maximum draught of only 0.4 metre, and space for two crewmembers. Two outboard engines will propel each boat to speeds of up to 25 knots, though hydrographic surveying will be conducted at only three to four knots.
Each boat's superstructure features a cabin and a salon with a workstation for the hydrographer. Two access points are fitted at the bow and the stern.
The vessels can operate during navigation periods in the waters of maritime ports and coastal areas, in wave heights of up to 1.2 metres and with a distance from a place of refuge or shore of up to six nautical miles.