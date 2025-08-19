Russia's Rosmorport takes delivery of shallow-draught survey boat trio

The Project AMG 112 vessels will perform depth measurements in the waters of the seaport of Astrakhan and along the Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Canal.

The all-aluminium boats each have length of 7.8 metres, a beam of 2.4 metres, a maximum draught of only 0.4 metre, and space for two crewmembers. Two outboard engines will propel each boat to speeds of up to 25 knots, though hydrographic surveying will be conducted at only three to four knots.