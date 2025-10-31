White House confirms zero official attendance to COP30 summit

Those tactics led a majority of countries at the IMO to vote to postpone by a year a decision on a global carbon price on international shipping.

The White House official said President Donald Trump has already made his administration’s views on multilateral climate action clear in his speech at last month’s United Nations General Assembly, where he called “climate change” the world’s "greatest con job" and chided countries for setting climate policies that he said, "have cost their countries fortunes."

"The President is directly engaging with leaders around the world on energy issues, which you can see from the historic trade deals and peace deals that all have a significant focus on energy partnerships," the White House official told Reuters in an email.