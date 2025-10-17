IMO delays controversial carbon tax move following US intervention

Countries such as China, Greece, Cyprus, Japan and South Korea had supported a carbon price in April. China on Friday voted in favour of delaying the decision, while the others abstained.

It is not clear when a carbon price would enter into force even if a consensus can be found next year, as the IMO had envisaged ships would only pay for emissions from 2028.

US President Donald Trump called on IMO member states on Thursday to vote no, saying on social media that Washington would, "not stand for this global green new scam tax on shipping and will not adhere to it in any way, shape or form".