US Navy christens research ship Robert Ballard

The navy said the name selection follows the tradition of naming survey ships after explorers, oceanographers, and distinguished marine surveyors.

Robert Ballard will be operated by the Military Sealift Command. She will be the eighth and final vessel in the Pathfinder-class.

Construction of the T-AGS is underway at Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding in Pascagoula. Upon completion, the vessel will have two multi-purpose cranes and five winches plus a variety of oceanographic equipment, including multibeam echosounders, towed sonars and expendable sensors.

These ship will be capable of carrying two self-propelled, sonar-equipped hydrographic survey launches for data collection in coastal regions with depths between 10 and 600 metres, and in deep water to 4,000 metres.