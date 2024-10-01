US Maritime Administration's second NSMV training ship delivered to Massachusetts Maritime Academy
Philly Shipyard of Pennsylvania has handed over the second in a series national security multi-mission vessels (NSMVs) that the company is building for the US Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD).
Patriot State will be operated by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy on behalf of MARAD. Like earlier sister Empire State, the ship has a length of 525.1 feet (160.05 metres), a beam of 89 feet (27 metres), a draught of 21 feet (6.5 metres), a depth of 55 feet (16.8 metres), and a deadweight of 8,487.
The standard facilities for 600 cadets and 100 crewmembers consist of eight classrooms, a full training bridge, laboratories, and an auditorium that can seat 600.
TOTE Services, the shipmanagement company that oversaw the construction of Patriot State, said the NSMV fleet will address a critical shortage of qualified officers necessary to crew government- and commercial-owned sealift ships.
The NSMVs will also be available to support US federal government efforts in response to national and international disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes. In their roles as National Defense Reserve Fleet vessels, they will also incorporate medical capabilities, a command and control platform, and berthing for up to 1,000 first responders and recovery workers.