US Maritime Administration's second NSMV training ship delivered to Massachusetts Maritime Academy

Patriot State will be operated by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy on behalf of MARAD. Like earlier sister Empire State, the ship has a length of 525.1 feet (160.05 metres), a beam of 89 feet (27 metres), a draught of 21 feet (6.5 metres), a depth of 55 feet (16.8 metres), and a deadweight of 8,487.

The standard facilities for 600 cadets and 100 crewmembers consist of eight classrooms, a full training bridge, laboratories, and an auditorium that can seat 600.