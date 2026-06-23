Russian research ship departs for 40-day expedition in Okhotsk and Bering Seas

A vessel operated by the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education's National Operator of the Research Fleet (NATSONIF) has departed on a 40-day scientific expedition in the Sea of Okhotsk and the Bering Sea.
The NATSONIF vessel Akademik Oparin recently sailed out of the Port of Vladivostok and will remain at sea until July 28.
The embarked team of 21 scientists from the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) includes specialists of various disciplines. Areas of work will include microbiology, hyrdrobiology, and biochemical screening.
The expedition will also enable the scientists to assess the biodiversity inventories in the two sea areas and to monitor how the respective ecosystems in those same areas respond to natural and human-made activity.
The vessel's multi-disciplinary laboratories, spectrophotometers, chromatographs, and other onboard facilities will aid in the expedition.
Akademik Oparin's latest voyage was commissioned by the RAS Far Eastern Branch through its G.B. Elyakov Pacific Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry.