New US law seeks to curb possible espionage by foreign ships

US Senators Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Mike Lee of Utah have introduced the Arctic Security and Diplomacy Act, a bipartisan bill to keep spy ships from adversarial nations such as China and Russia from conducting research and espionage operations in American waters.

Shaheen said that as China and Russia deepen their cooperation in the region, the United States must deepen its own partnerships with Arctic allies to protect US waters, critical infrastructure, and national security interests.

"This bipartisan legislation will help ensure that foreign vessels linked to China, Russia, and other adversaries cannot exploit scientific research as a cover for espionage or intelligence-gathering activities in American waters, while strengthening our ability to identify and respond to emerging threats in the Arctic," Shaheen explained.