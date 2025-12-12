Russian Navy commissions new hydrographic survey boat

The Russian Navy commissioned a new hydrographic survey boat into service on Thursday, December 11.
Vasily Bubnov belongs to the Project 19910 series of survey vessels designed by United Shipbuilding Corporation's (USC) Vympel Design Bureau. Yakov Lapushkin, a vessel from the same series, was delivered to the Russian Navy in 2023 following completion at USC's Vympel Shipyard.
The vessel has a length of 56.4 metres, a beam of 11.18 metres, a draught of 3.01 metres, a depth of 5.4 metres, a full load displacement of 1,227 tonnes, and accommodation for 17 crewmembers and five survey technicians.
Two 1,000kW diesel generators drive electric motors connected to azimuthing fixed-pitch propellers to deliver a top speed of 12.5 knots and a range of 2,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 10 knots. The vessel can also stay out at sea for up to 15 days.
The electronics suite includes two radars, a motion reference unit, a sound velocimeter, single and multibeam echosounders. These and other onboard systems draw power from a 100kW generator.
Also fitted are a crane, a winch, and two hydraulic folding platforms.
Built by Russian shipyard SZOR, Vasily Bubnov will be operated in both offshore and shallow littoral waters by the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet.