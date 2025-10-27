New survey boat to be operated by Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet

Russian shipbuilder SZOR has handed over a new hydrographic survey boat to the Russian Navy.
Vasily Bubnov belongs to the Project 19910 series of survey vessels designed by United Shipbuilder Corporation's (USC) Vympel Design Bureau. Yakov Lapushkin, a vessel from the same series, was delivered to the Russian Navy in 2023 following completion at USV's Vympel Shipyard.
The vessel has a length of 56.4 metres, a beam of 11.18 metres, a draught of 3.01 metres, a depth of 5.4 metres, a full load displacement of 1,227 tonnes, and accommodation for 17 crewmembers and five survey technicians.
Two 1,000kW diesel generators drive electric motors connected to azimuthing fixed-pitch propellers to deliver a top speed of 12.5 knots and a range of 2,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 10 knots. The vessel can also stay out at sea for up to 15 days.
The electronics suite includes two radars, a motion reference unit, a sound velocimeter, single and multibeam echosounders. These and other onboard systems draw power from a 100kW generator.
Also fitted are a crane, a winch, and two hydraulic folding platforms.
Vasily Bubnov will be operated in both offshore and shallow littoral waters by the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet.