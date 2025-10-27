New survey boat to be operated by Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet

The vessel has a length of 56.4 metres, a beam of 11.18 metres, a draught of 3.01 metres, a depth of 5.4 metres, a full load displacement of 1,227 tonnes, and accommodation for 17 crewmembers and five survey technicians.

Two 1,000kW diesel generators drive electric motors connected to azimuthing fixed-pitch propellers to deliver a top speed of 12.5 knots and a range of 2,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 10 knots. The vessel can also stay out at sea for up to 15 days.