Russian fisheries research vessel to sail to Siberia on maiden voyage

The Russian Federal Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography's (VNIRO) recently delivered multi-disciplinary research vessel Vikenty Zaitsev (Викентий Зайцев) will sail to Lake Baikal in Siberia on her maiden operational voyage later this week.

During the expedition, VNIRO scientists embarked on the vessel will conduct acoustic research and use trawls for catching fish, particularly omul (C. migratorius), in Lake Baikal for later analysis.

The scientists expect that the expedition would help them determine the age structure and the degree of maturity of the fish that are abundant in the lake.